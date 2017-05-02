TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan rejoins Turkey's governing AK Party
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejoined the party after a three-year absence. This is the first major change to come into effect following a referendum on shifting to a presidential system. He is expected to become AK Party leader on May 21.
Erdogan rejoins Turkey's governing AK Party
Erdogan will be nominated chairman of the Justice and Development Party or AK Party during an extraordinary congress that will be held on May 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejoined the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party after signing his membership declaration during a special ceremony in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Earlier it was not constitutional for the president to be directly affiliated to a political party. However, the April 16 referendum allowed changes to the country's governing charter which included shifting from a parliamentary to a presidential system and permitting the president to be a member of a political party.

Erdogan left the AK Party under the rules at the time, when he was elected Turkey's president in 2014.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in his speech at Tuesday's ceremony that the president will be nominated to become chairman of the AK Party at an extraordinary congress on May 21.

Erdogan was a founding member of the AK Party, which has led Turkey since 2002.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us