TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Turkey hopes to resolve issues with US
Turkey's president says the US decision to arm the YPG dates back to the Obama administration and that the US is still going through a "transition period" and that his meeting next week with Trump in Washington DC will reboot relations.
Erdogan says Turkey hopes to resolve issues with US
Turkey's President Erdogan at a news conference at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, May 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 12, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said issues with the United States will be largely solved during his US visit next week.

"There is no threat against the US or Russia in this region. There is a threat against us and against the people of this region. If the US wants to contribute to solving this crisis they should do so with Turkey, a powerful country in the region and NATO ally. It looks bad when we see the US alongside a terror group. And it's the same thing with Russia (I also said this to Putin). They [US & Russia] should take the necessary steps with us, not with terrorist groups. I believe issues with the US will largely be solved during this visit" to Washington, Erdogan said.

Top of the agenda is like to be US support for the YPG in Syria, a group linked to the PKK, which Ankara and Washington DC agree is a terrorist organisation.

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump had approved arming the YPG, or what it called "Kurdish elements" of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Next week Erdogan is due to have his first face-to-face meeting with Trump as US president.

Erdogan said he believes the United States is still going through a "transition period," and that decisions such as arming the YPG date back to policies from the administration of Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.​

TRT World's Nicole Johnson has more from the Turkish capital Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us