For several decades, the Turkish 'döner' kebab has been one of Germany's most popular fast food items.

But a new generation of döner sellers are looking to expand on the winning formula… with some interesting and creative results.

There are over 40,000 kebab shops across Germany, with Berlin leading the pack at 4,000, interestingly more than Turkey's most populous city, Istanbul.

The German capital is closely followed by Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

