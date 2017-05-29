WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan sees violent protests over power cuts during Ramadan
At least one protester died and eight more were wounded after police opened fire on anti-loadshedding demonstrators. Temperatures hit record highs in Pakistan as people observed fasts in the holy month of Ramadan.
Pakistan sees violent protests over power cuts during Ramadan
Pakistan's chronic energy crisis sees daily power outages which are amplified in the summer heat. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

At least one person is dead and eight were wounded on Monday after countrywide protests over power outages turned violent in Pakistan amid soaring temperatures in the holy month of Ramadan.

A local TV channel said two people were killed after police opened fire on protesters in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The protesters first tried to torch the electricity power station and then they attacked a police station," said Zafar Ali Shah, a senior government official in Malakand district.

Protesters later blocked a main highway linking Malakand and the Swat valley to the rest of the country, Shah added.

He said authorities are negotiating with local leaders to defuse the demonstrations.

In the provincial capital Peshawar some 800 protesters took over two power stations, demanding government employees continue the electricity supply without interruption.

Pakistan has for years been struggling to provide enough power for its nearly 200 million citizens. Its chronic energy crisis sees daily power outages which are amplified in the summer heat.

Residents in Peshawar said they face cuts for six to eight hours a day, while rural areas can receive electricity for as little as three to four hours a day.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has vowed to solve the crisis by 2018, the year of general elections in Pakistan.

On Monday, he said that "minimum load-shedding" should be carried out during the fasting month of Ramadan, during which millions of devout Pakistanis abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

Temperatures in Pakistan touched near-record highs over the weekend.

Protest in Karachi

On Sunday, angry residents burned tyres in the roads in the sweltering port city of Karachi after a massive power outage in southern Pakistan.

Water distribution in the megacity of some 25 million people is reliant on the electricity supply, leaving thousands unable to drink, cook or wash ahead of the first day of fasting.

The power outage extended to more than a dozen districts in the southern province of Sindh of which Karachi is the capital, where temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us