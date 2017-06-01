POLITICS
NASA announces mission to the sun
The probe, set to launch next year, will be the first of its kind. It will collect data from the sun and help better predict space weather that impacts the earth.
Illustration of the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft approaching the sun. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 1, 2017

NASA on Wednesday announced the timeline for the first mission to the sun.

The Parker Solar Probe, named after astrophysicist Eugene Parker, can withstand temperatures up to 2,500 degrees Celsius (4,500 Fahrenheit), and will come within 6.2 million kilometres (4 million miles) of the Sun.

The unmanned spacecraft will collect critical data from the solar environment, which is expected to help improve the ability of scientists to forecast major space weather events generated by the sun that impact the earth.

The mission is scheduled to launch in July next year.

TRT World 's Sarah Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
