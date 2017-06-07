A mass hunger strike - that ended in late May - helped expose the conditions facing Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Around 1,500 Palestinian prisoners took part in the hunger strike - which lasted for 40 days.

"I joined because the living conditions were really bad, we want it to be better," said 20-year-old Saad Duweikat, who has only just ended a 38-day hunger strike after being released from three-and-a-half-years imprisonment in an Israeli jail.

"You think to yourself that it could be your cousin or your brother or your friend who gets imprisoned after you. So you want the conditions to be better for them. So that a person can live in prison with some dignity. Even if it's something small, but you should have your dignity."

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has more from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.