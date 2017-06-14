CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Company that licensed Seinfeld's "Soup Nazi" name files for bankruptcy
Soupman Inc licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired Seinfeld's "Soup Nazi" character. The move to seek bankruptcy protection comes just weeks after Soupman's former CFO was indicted for tax evasion.
Company that licensed Seinfeld's "Soup Nazi" name files for bankruptcy
Seinfeld's "Soup Nazi" character Yev Nassem was inspired by chef Al Yeganeh, who first opened his soup shop in Manhattan. Soup Nazi was known for making his customers follow strict rules or risk being turned away.
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

Soupman Inc, the company that licensed the name and recipes of chef Al Yeganeh who inspired the dictatorial "Soup Nazi" character on the TV comedy "Seinfeld", filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

To meet its working capital needs during the Chapter 11 process, the company has secured $2 million in new debtor-in-possession financing from an independent third-party investment firm, the company said.

Wyse Advisors LLC's Michael Wyse has been hired as Soupman's chief restructuring officer and interim chief financial officer, the company said.

The move comes just weeks after Soupman's former chief financial officer Robert Bertrand was prosecuted for tax evasion after being charged with 20 counts of failing to pay Medicare, Social Security and federal income taxes.

"The United States was fleeced out of more than half a million dollars through the defendant's corporate misdeeds," Bridget Rohde, acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said. "Tax crimes like those alleged in the indictment hurt every American citizen."

According to US Courts, Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code provides for reorganisation, usually involving a corporation or partnership. The debtor proposes a plan of reorganisation to keep its business alive and pay creditors over time.

Based in Staten Island, New York, Soupman sells products under the Original SoupMan brand.

It traces its roots to 1984, when Al Yeganeh opened his soup shop on West 55th Street in midtown Manhattan and soon began drawing long lines of customers.

Al Yeganeh was the inspiration for Yev Kassem, a character first portrayed by Larry Thomas in a 1995 "Seinfeld" episode who was known for making customers follow strict rules to order or risk being turned away with his forceful cry, "No soup for you!"

In published interviews, Yeganeh said he was no fan of the "Soup Nazi" name.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us