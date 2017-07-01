WORLD
3 MIN READ
China's Xi swears in Hong Kong's new leader
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's first female leader, was sworn in amid heavy tensions between pro-democracy and pro-China protesters in the city.
China's Xi swears in Hong Kong's new leader
Carrie Lam, who was selected by a pro-China committee is already being cast by critics as a China stooge. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 1, 2017

Chinese President Xi Jinping swore in Hong Kong's new leader Carrie Lam on Saturday with a stark warning that Beijing will not tolerate any challenge to its authority in the city.

A massive security blanket surrounded Hong Kong early on Saturday as Xi prepared to swear in the city's first female leader on the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule.

Lam was selected by a pro-China committee, as were her predecessors, and is already being cast by critics as a China stooge in a city where many are angry at Beijing's tightening grip on the freedoms of its nearly eight million people.

"Any attempt to endanger China's sovereignty and security, challenge the power of the central government ... or use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration and sabotage activities against the mainland is an act that crosses the red line and is absolutely impermissible," Xi said at the swearing in ceremony.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more.

Minor scuffles broke out as pro-democracy activists, some with banners bearing the words "Democracy. Self determination", and pro-Beijing groups taunted each other, with hundreds of police deployed on a traditional day of protest in Hong Kong.

Scores of democracy protesters were taken away by police, while several pro-China groups remained, cheering loudly and waving flags as though in victory.

"Long live China," they shouted in unison. "We support the police's law enforcement actions."

Patrick Fok has more from Hong Kong.

Fraught with tensions

Xi's visit comes amid heightened tension between China and Hong Kong. Hong Kong's pro-democracy activists have been protesting against what they say is China's growing encroachment on the city's freedoms in a breach of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that is supposed to grant a high degree of autonomy to Hong Kong.

Beijing's refusal to grant universal suffrage to Hong Kong, however, triggered nearly three months of street protests in 2014 and growing calls for independence for the city, in what many observers see as the most tumultuous post-handover period seen in Hong Kong.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us