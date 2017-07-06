WORLD
Division over leadership overshadows ANC policy conference
South Africa's ruling African National Congress party concluded a six-day conference, but a bitter succession struggle overshadowed key issues on the party's agenda.
Current president Jacob Zuma will step down as president and leader of the African National Congress party in December and as president ahead of the 2019 elections. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 6, 2017

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) party in South Africa has concluded its six-day policy conference.

But the meeting was overshadowed by a bitter leadership struggle within the ANC.

Current president and chair of the ANC, Jacob Zuma, is set to step down in December, when a new leader will be chosen.

Potential candidates include current Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union Chair and Zuma's ex-wife, Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma.

As the fierce succession battle continues amidst economic and political turmoil, ordinary South Africans wonder what the party can do for them.

TRT World 's Lynsey Chutel has more on the story from Johannesburg.

