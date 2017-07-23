WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico's most active volcano keeps mountain town on edge
Mexico's most active volcano has been putting on a daily show of fireworks visible from the capital 60 kilometres away. But for those living on its slopes, it is a major cause for concern.
Mexico's most active volcano keeps mountain town on edge
The image shows Mexico's majestic Popocatepetl volcano. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 23, 2017

Mexico's most active volcano Popocatepetl has been putting on a daily show of fireworks visible from the capital 60 kilometres away.

Popocatepetl which means 'smoking mountain' in the Aztec language has been active since the mid-1990s.

But some significant eruptions last year have rocked communities living under the volcano's shadow.

"I remember when the volcano first became active again. We could see the lava moving towards our village in the darkness. It was terrifying," said Eduardo Gomez, a resident of Xalitzintla.

Geologists are in constant contact with the security forces and have an evacuation plan ready to implement at a moment's notice.

"We can tell a major eruption is going to happen as much as five days beforehand, and the evacuation operation will involve moving over three hundred thousand people," said Juan Carlos Garcia, Operation Popocatepetl Commander.

"Entire motorways will be turned into escape routes, countrywide flights will be cancelled, and the military will be called in to make sure that as little damage as possible occurs."

It has erupted at least fifteen times since records began in the 16th Century.

According to reports, there are over 3,000 volcanoes in Mexico but some 45 of them are considered active.

TRT World'sAlasdair Baverstock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us