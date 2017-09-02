In Singapore, people are trying a novel way to beat stress.

For a fee, clients are outfitted in protective gear and bats. They are then led into one of several rooms where they can bash things like bottles and old tech to destress.

Anger or rage rooms exist in many countries, including the United States, Argentina, Egypt, Hong Kong and Australia.

But some health experts say it could do more harm than good.

Over time, rage rooms can condition people into believing a violent physical reaction is the only coping method, Jeanie Chau, a clinical psychologist, told TRT World.

Fahima Mathe checks out why these rooms are all the rage in Singapore.