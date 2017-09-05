POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Usain Bolt contemplates football career in life after athletics
Sprint champion Usain Bolt opened up about his next career move, saying he is thinking of swapping his spikes for cleats.
Usain Bolt contemplates football career in life after athletics
Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, seen here at a news conference in Kyoto, Japan, is thinking of football for his next career move. September 5, 2017. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2017

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt might end up swapping the running shoes for football boots as he contemplates life away from the track.

Bolt, who retired from athletics last month, visited western Japan on Tuesday, taking part in a charity event, organised to promote and protect traditional culture in Kyoto.

But he had to sit out a 15-metre race with several children because of a hamstring injury from last month's World Championships in London, which hampered the final event of his career.

Bolt admits his farewell was a "rough one," but is excited about what lies ahead.

"My aim is to do a lot more charity works, and I've always wanted to pursue a football career, so that's something that I'd also like to look into. And also, maybe I'll be an analyst for track and field. I don't know what part I'll be playing, but I want to play a big part in track and field, in developing and help pushing and promoting track and field in the future," he said.

Bolt, who has won 19 global championship golds, is widely considered the finest sprinter in athletics history.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us