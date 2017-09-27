POLITICS
Wave of tourism threatens Indonesia's Raja Ampat islands
"They've hurt us indigenous people. They took our land, our water and our forest. We feel betrayed," Paul Mayor, chief of the island's Byak Betew tribe, said of the government's tourism drive.
Raja Ampat -- which means Four Kings -- is made up of 1,500 islands and is home to about 1,400 varieties of fish and 600 species of coral - making it one of the most biodiverse marine habitats on earth. / AFP
September 27, 2017

A group of white sandy beaches and colourful coral reefs form the islands of Raja Ampat, which are set to be Indonesia's next tourism hotspot. 

But locals fear the government is failing both them and the environment in its development push. 

Indonesia's government is intent on turning the area into a tourism hotspot, by building hotels, restaurants and investing in new harbours.

"They've hurt us indigenous people. They took our land, our water and our forest. We feel betrayed," Paul Mayor, chief of the island's Byak Betew tribe, said of the government's tourism drive.

Stretching across 67,000 square kilometres in Indonesia’s far east, the picture-perfect islands might be as close to paradise as visitors can find. 

Raja Ampat, which means four kings, is made up of 1,500 islands and is home to about 1,400 varieties of fish and 600 species of coral – making it one of the most biodiverse marine habitats on earth.

But on a palm-fringed island a two-hour boat ride from Raja Ampat's capital Waisai, villagers still live in simple huts that lack electricity and clean water, while the nearest high school is miles away.

"That's our land, our ocean, which now is a world-class tourist destination, but we've gained nothing from the influx of tourists," he added.

Locals said they had seen no improvements to their lives despite a dramatic rise in visitors. According to government estimates, around 15,000 tourists now come to the area each year – up from less than 5,000 in 2010.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
