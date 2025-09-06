Jean-Luc Melenchon, a leader of the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, said the opposition has filed a motion in Parliament calling for the impeachment of President Emmanuel Macron.

“He has to go,” Melenchon told a news conference in the northern city of Lille on Saturday.

On the situation in Gaza, Melenchon said if his party members were in power, the French Navy would have been escorting the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He also said the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou would fall in a confidence vote on Monday, calling this possibility “a victory of the people”.

France is facing mounting political tensions as Bayrou prepares for the crucial confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Bayrou, who unveiled a 2026 budget framework in July, is seeking support for a plan to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) as part of efforts to reduce France’s soaring public debt, now at 113 percent of its GDP.