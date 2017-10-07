POLITICS
Iceland crush Turkey's 2018 World Cup dreams
Turkey's dreams of qualifying for the FIFA 2018 World Cup faded after being beaten 3-0 by Iceland.
Iceland’s Alfred Finnbogason and Birkir Bjarnason in action with Turkey's Nuri Sahin (reuters) / Reuters
October 7, 2017

Turkey's dreams of participating in the FIFA 2018 World Cup were crushed after they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Iceland at Yeni Eskisehir Stadium in northwestern Turkey on Friday evening.

Iceland lead 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Johann Gudmundsson and Birkir Bjarnason.

Iceland scored another goal in the 49th minute from a corner kick to secure a 3-0 lead. Kari Arnason was the scorer.

Turkey, which once finished third at the 2002 World Cup, will now miss the global tournament for a fourth time in a row.

SOURCE:AA
