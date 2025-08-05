Far-right British figure Tommy Robinson was arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a central London train station, according to police.

Robinson, whose legal name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was taken into custody in relation to an incident on July 28 at St. Pancras International station.

A video widely circulated on social media appeared to show Robinson near a man lying on the ground.

In a statement, British Transport Police (BTP) said: "Officers from BTP have tonight (4 August) arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station on 28 July."