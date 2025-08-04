An average of 28 children are being killed every day in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing carnage and near-total blockade on humanitarian aid, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

"Death by bombardments. Death by malnutrition and starvation. Death by lack of aid and vital services," UNICEF said in a post on X on Monday.

"In Gaza, an average of 28 children a day — the size of a classroom — have been killed."

The agency urged immediate humanitarian access and a halt to the fighting, stressing that children in Gaza are in desperate need of food, clean water, medicine and protection.

"More than anything, they need a ceasefire, NOW," it said.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza