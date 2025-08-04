Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to fully occupy Gaza and expand the military offensive in the enclave.

“The die is cast — we are going for a full occupation of Gaza,” a senior official close to Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Monday evening.

“There will be operations even in areas where hostages are being held. If the Israeli army chief of staff doesn’t agree, he should resign.”

Israeli Channel 12 said the decision signals a major shift in Israel’s Gaza strategy, with operations now expected in densely populated areas, including central refugee camps.

'Green light'