Western leaders have denounced the release of two recent videos by Hamas showing emaciated Israeli hostages held in Gaza, describing them as acts of “abject cruelty” and propaganda.

But activists say such condemnations ring hollow in the face of continued Western backing for Israel’s genocidal policies that have turned Gaza into what UN officials now call “the hungriest place on earth.”

What triggered the reactions?

On August 1, Hamas published two separate videos of hostages taken during the October 7 attack on the Nova Music Festival.

One man, identified as Evyatar David, is seen digging what he believes will be his own grave inside a tunnel. “This is the grave where I think I will be buried in,” he says.

The second video features Rom Braslavski, visibly weakened and in tears. “I have no food, nothing to drink from morning to night,” he says.

Braslavski and David are among the 49 hostages taken during Hamas's 2023 attack who are still being held in Gaza, including 27, the Israeli military says are dead.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat al-Rishq said the Israeli government bears full responsibility for the hostages’ condition, saying the starvation and thirst policy imposed on Gaza’s population by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is now affecting Israeli captives as well.

He recalled that in previous prisoner exchanges, Israeli captives were released in good physical and mental health but claimed they now suffer from hunger, weakness and weight loss — mirroring the plight of besieged Gaza residents.

What are Western leaders saying?

Western leaders were quick to post issue statements of condemnation following the circulation of the videos. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the images of hostages being “paraded for propaganda” as “sickening” and called for their release.

“Every hostage must be released unconditionally,” Lammy wrote on X on August 3. “Hamas must disarm and have no control over Gaza.”

In a similar vein, French President Emmanuel Macron called the videos as “abject cruelty,” saying “this is what Hamas embodies.”

“France’s absolute priority and imperative is the immediate release of all hostages,” he wrote on X .



“We must have the total demilitariation of Hamas, its complete exclusion from any form of governance and the recognition of Israel by the state of Palestine,” he added.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the images "are appalling and expose the barbarity of Hamas", calling for the release of "all hostages... immediately and unconditionally".