Brazil's Supreme Court orders house arrest for former president Bolsonaro
Justice Alexandre de Moraes says that Bolsonaro didn't comply with judicial restraining orders imposed on him last month.
Bolsonaro's press representative confirmed the house arrest order and restrictions on using a cell phone. / Reuters Archive
August 4, 2025

Brazil's Supreme Court has issued a house arrest order for former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is standing trial for allegedly plotting a coup, in a move that could escalate tensions with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in his decision on Monday that the right-wing firebrand did not comply with judicial restraining orders imposed on him last month.

Moraes also banned Bolsonaro from receiving visits, with exceptions for lawyers and people authorised by the court, and the use of a cell phone either directly or through third parties.

The restrictions on Bolsonaro were imposed over allegations that he courted the interference of Trump, who recently tied steep new tariffs on Brazilian goods to what he called a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

The former Brazilian leader is facing charges that he conspired with dozens of his allies to overturn his 2022 electoral loss.

Last month, he was ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor, which he described as "a supreme humiliation."

Bolsonaro's press representative confirmed the house arrest order and restrictions on using a cell phone.

US protests order

The United States has condemned Brazil's Supreme Court's decision.

"The United States condemns Moraes' order imposing house arrest on Bolsonaro and will hold accountable all those aiding and abetting sanctioned conduct," the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said in a post on X.

"Justice Moraes, now a US-sanctioned human rights abuser, continues to use Brazil's institutions to silence opposition and threaten democracy," the statement added.

"Putting even more restrictions on Jair Bolsonaro's ability to defend himself in public is not a public service. Let Bolsonaro speak!"

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
