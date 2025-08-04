Brazil's Supreme Court has issued a house arrest order for former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is standing trial for allegedly plotting a coup, in a move that could escalate tensions with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in his decision on Monday that the right-wing firebrand did not comply with judicial restraining orders imposed on him last month.

Moraes also banned Bolsonaro from receiving visits, with exceptions for lawyers and people authorised by the court, and the use of a cell phone either directly or through third parties.

The restrictions on Bolsonaro were imposed over allegations that he courted the interference of Trump, who recently tied steep new tariffs on Brazilian goods to what he called a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

The former Brazilian leader is facing charges that he conspired with dozens of his allies to overturn his 2022 electoral loss.

Last month, he was ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor, which he described as "a supreme humiliation."