Tensions rise in northern Iraq as KRG soldiers return
After being asked to leave all the disputed areas last Monday, some Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers have returned to territory the Iraqi army has not yet reclaimed. Clashes between Peshmerga fighters and Iraqi forces have since ensued.
Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers gather north of Kirkuk, Iraq October 19, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2017

The Peshmerga and the Iraqi army supported by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) exchanged heavy fire on Friday morning in Altin Kopri, on the Erbil-Kirkuk road.

The exchange happened on the border between lands controlled by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), days after Peshmerga withdrew from disputed territories across northern Iraq.

Iraqi artillery forces shelled Peshmerga military positions north and south of Altin Kopri. Thick smoke could be seen rising from a checkpoint just north of the town.

Peshmerga forces responded with rocket fire.

The KRG has sent reinforcements to the front lines. 

Iraqi armed forces retook the Kirkuk region from the control of Peshmerga following a referendum seeking support for Kurdish independence that was rejected by Baghdad.

Both sides are using heavy weapons and artillery shelling, Erbil-based Rudaw media agency said.  

TRT World ’s Iolo ap Dafydd sent this report from northern Iraq.

Altin Kopri is located in disputed areas acquired by Peshmerga in 2014, when Iraqi soldiers gave up their posts in the face of an advance by Daesh.

Friday's exchange of fire follows reports on Thursday saying some Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) soldiers had returned to territory the Iraqi army has not yet reclaimed. 

This follows a request to leave all the disputed areas last Monday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
