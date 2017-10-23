This week’s two-day EU Summit in Brussels can best be described as a sad continuation of the bloc’s – now permanent –display of double standards vis-a-vis Turkey as a candidate country.

Originally, the high-level gathering of EU leaders was to discuss Brexit, with Brussels asking London to pay for the privilege of leaving. Other items on the agenda also included defense, digital Europe and immigration. Controversially, several weeks prior to the summit, the embattled Chancellor Angela Merkel, during the German electoral campaign, proposed suspension of Turkey's EU accession talks. Merkel – often portrayed as a cautious political figure – attempted to play the Turkish card in order to halt the haemorrhaging of votes to the anti-immigration, anti-Muslim right. Since those comments were made by the chancellor many commentators have referred to the October 19/20 summit as a make or break for Turkey-EU relations.

Much to the dismay of hardliners, Germany’s post-election landscape has weakened Merkel politically. She stands over the German and EU political landscape victorious but wounded, and a diminished force. It became obvious as the summit neared that Merkel no longer had the necessary support to push through Turkey’s EU suspension. The pre-summit shuttle diplomacy between member states left Merkel without the requisite unanimity to muster such a far-reaching decision. The EU had no choice but to discreetly reposition its stance on Turkey.

The first set of Council minutes published shortly after midnight on Friday morning revealed that "the European Council held a debate on relations with Turkey." It was not until the German Chancellor delivered a press conference that one had the chance to scrutinise how far Merkel had backtracked on her initial proposals.

Merkel revealed that summit members “were of the same opinion with regards to two items.” The Council apparently without any abstentions agreed on a “responsible” reduction to Turkey’s pre-accession funds. The amount earmarked for Turkey between 2014-2020 stands at €4.43bn with around 10% of it already irreversibly and contractually committed. The chancellor went on to declare the EU would “not only talk about, but talk with Turkey.” The justification offered for shelving the funds was the alleged unsatisfactory “human rights” situation.

The Chancellor characteristically offered little context. Turkey, the Chancellor should be reminded, faces unparalleled circumstances. It has just survived a coup and is engaged in efforts to stop the spillover from US-funded PKK terrorists in Syria threatening Turkey.

Given these extraordinary threats facing Turkey, the country has proved remarkably resilient. Germany, if subject to a similar terrorist threat, would react no differently. Would Germany allow mayhem to reign supreme? The actions Turkey has undertaken have been to safeguard its democracy.

Going forward it will be important to see the reaction of the hardliners within the EU. While hardliners have failed to stop Turkey’s EU accession, they still live to fight another day. Their victory in reducing accession funding is indicative they still hold some sway.

Apart from the Dutch and Austrian politicians, known for their open hostility to Turkey joining the EU, few wanted to speak on the Turkey-EU tensions, likely not wishing to make matters worse.

Merkel also used the opportunity in the press conference to underscore Ankara’s efforts on supporting refugees. Rumor has it that Brussels intends to use the frozen accession funds to fulfil its pledge to Ankara to assist with refugees. An accounting fudge and chaotic politics is what the EU has become most famous for.

We also heard from Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaking at an event in Istanbul while the EU summit was unfolding. Accusing the EU of double standards, he outlined that the union's coarse and often polarising approach towards Turkey was resulting in fewer Turkish people viewing the bloc positively. Understandable given the circumtances.

A country is no toy. Lauding a single policy making item, the refugee crisis, whilst basically declaring Turkish democracy null and void is what emerged from yesterday night's marathon session.

Either Europe’s leaders have already agreed behind closed doors that Turkey as an EU member state is an impossibility, or they do not have the courage to do so knowing that even for the EU this could have dire consequences. Or there is a chance that Turkey and a newfound majority of moderate, accession-favoring, council members will come together and proceed towards letting Turkey join the bloc soon. Schengen-Visa liberalization would be the first logical step. I truly hope for the latter scenario.

As Minister Çelik said, "Europe, Our Common Future." Turkey is for sure able, ready and willing to play her part. Is Europe, too? After last night’s events, I am not sure anymore.