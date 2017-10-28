BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
EasyJet buys Air Berlin's operations at Tegel airport
The deal will make the British Budget airline the biggest operator out of the German capital for short-haul flights. Announcement of the deal came as Air Berlin's last flight landed at Tegel Airport in Berlin.
EasyJet buys Air Berlin's operations at Tegel airport
Passengers leave flight AB6210, the last by insolvent carrier Air Berlin, at the Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, October 28, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2017

EasyJet said it agreed to buy part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel airport, ending uncertainty over the fate of the failed airline's remaining assets and strengthening the British carrier's position in Germany.

EasyJet said on Friday it would enter into leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft for 40 million euros ($46.43 million) and acquire take-off and landing slots, making the announcement shortly after Air Berlin's final ever flight landed at Tegel.

"This will enable easyJet to operate the leading short haul network at Tegel connecting passengers to and from destinations across Germany and the rest of Europe," easyJet said in a statement.

The deal will make easyJet, which currently operates only out of Berlin Schoenefeld airport, the leading carrier in the German capital, it said.

Founded 40 years ago

Air Berlin was founded nearly 40 years ago and carried around 30 million passengers a year. It was beloved among Germans for its flights to holiday island Mallorca and also for the chocolate hearts it gives out after each flight, but filed for administration in August after years of losses.

Lufthansa had already agreed to take over most of Air Berlin's operations two weeks ago, while talks had continued with easyJet.

But this week a deal was thrown into doubt, with Condor, owned by Thomas Cook, also being brought into talks with Air Berlin.

EasyJet said it would run a reduced timetable at Tegel during the winter, but would aim for a complete summer schedule in 2018.

The British budget airline added it would look to recruit around 1,000 Air Berlin pilots and cabin crew, on local contracts.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us