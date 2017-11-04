POLITICS
Thousands celebrate birthday of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak
Guru Nanak was the first Guru of the Sikhs and every year Sikhs gather to celebrate his birth, in what is one of the most sacred event for Sikhs.
Indian Sikh devotees gather as they pay their respects during an event to mark 548th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, some 75 km west of Lahore, Pakistan on November 4, 201 / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 4, 2017

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism, having been born 549 years ago in 1469 in the town Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Thousands of Sikh's make the journey from India to Nankana Sahib to celebrate the occasion. 

But across the world, every year Sikh's celebrate the event in either October or November - or in the full moon month of Katak.

This year the occasion is November 4, while in 2018 the event will be celebrated on November 23.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab is celebrated by the Sikh community all over the world and is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar. 

The festival is celebrated as the day to remember the holy guru. It is a reminder for the devotees to follow Guru Nanak's teachings and overcome the five vices of lust, greed, attachment, anger and pride.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
