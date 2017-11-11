Many around the world know it as the Forgotten War, but not in South Korea.

One and a half million South Korean soldiers pushed back an estimated half a million North Korean soldiers as they advanced southwards past the 38th parallel that divides the two countries.

The war that lasted for three years left more than 600,000 soldiers dead.

The US, backed by the United Nations, fought on South Korea's side, while China backed the North.

More than one and a half million Koreans lost their lives and many more were displaced.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury is in Seoul, where she spoke to veterans of the conflict.