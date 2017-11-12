CULTURE
4 MIN READ
George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss face sexual misconduct claims
The Star Strek icon denied the allegations as did Dreyfuss, who admitted to flirting with his accuser. Producer Gary Goddard has also faced allegations what is an intensifying scandal.
George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss face sexual misconduct claims
These two file photos show actor George Takei (L) arriving for the premiere of Relativity Media's 'Free Birds' at the Westwood Village Theatre on October 13, 2013 in Los Angeles, California; and actor Richard Dreyfuss (R) posing for photographers at the opening ceremony of the annual Dubai International Film Festival on December 9, 2015. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2017

Star Trek icon George Takei took to social media Saturday to deny an allegation he molested a male model in 1981 – as Richard Dreyfuss and Gary Godard became the latest entertainment figures to push back against sexual misconduct accusations.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Friday, former model and actor Scott Brunton accused Takei, 80, of groping him while he was passed out from drinking at Takei's home.

Takei, who was in his early forties when the alleged incident took place, Saturday morning posted on Twitter and Facebook that it "simply did not occur," adding he did not remember Brunton, who was 23 at the time.

"Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago," Takei said. "But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful."

It came as actor Richard Dreyfuss, 70, was also accused of sexual misconduct Friday by writer Jessica Teich, 58. 

She alleged the "Jaws" star harassed her over a period of two to three years in the mid-1980s, while she worked on a show he was producing. On one occasion, she said he exposed himself to her.

"He created a very hostile work environment, where I felt sexualized, objectified, and unsafe," she told Vulture.

In a statement, Dreyfuss – whose son Harry last week accused Kevin Spacey of groping him in 2008 –  told Vulture he denied exposing himself to Teich. 

However, he said he had "flirted" with women, Teich included, acknowledging "how men have behaved toward women for eons is not OK."

"I did flirt with her, and I remember trying to kiss Jessica as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual that went on and on for many years," he said.

"I am horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn't consensual. I didn't get it. It makes me reassess every relationship I have ever thought was playful and mutual."

Producer Gary Goddard, 63, also faced allegations of sexual misconduct toward a minor from "ER" and "Top Gun" actor Anthony Edwards. 

Edwards, 55, published a blog post Friday alleging he was molested by Goddard – a mentor and manager during his early career – for "years" after meeting him aged 12.

"Gary is saddened by the false allegations," a spokesman for the producer said, adding he denied Edwards' account "unequivocally."

The allegations are the latest in an intensifying scandal, sparked by accusations that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had a decades-long history of sexual harassment and rape.

The revelations scores more women and men to speak out about Weinstein's behavior and that of others in the entertainment industry, including "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey, director James Toback, comedian Louis C.K. and others.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us