WORLD
2 MIN READ
Concerns over Islamophobic incidents rise in UK
Attacks on mosques in the UK have more than doubled in the past year and religious hate crimes rose nearly 30 percent in the country.
Concerns over Islamophobic incidents rise in UK
Britain's Prince Charles The Prince of Wales, centre, speaks to Muslim leader Mohammed Mahmoud, centre left, as he visits the Muslim Welfare House, Finsbury Park, to meet members of the local community and hear about the community response following the attacks in London, June 21, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 14, 2017

A series of deadly terror attacks this year led to concerns over retaliation against the United Kingdom's large Muslim population. 

Those fears played out in June when a Cardiff man drove a van into Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park, in northLondon, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others.

A bigger police presence and more security cameras are among the measures taken to make these streets and its places of worship safer. 

But concerns about security remain.

"We've seen after every attack happened elsewhere not just only in the UK, we receive some letters, threatening letters, telephone calls and even sometimes they try to burn down the mosque for example, putting pig heads sending white powder and so on. This is happening unfortunately in Finsbury Park mosque and other mosques," said Mohammed Kozbar. 

TRT World'sYasmin Khatun-Dewan reports.

Attacks on mosques in the UK have more than doubled in the past year and religious hate crimes rose nearly thirty percent.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us