WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen assassinate mayor of Libya's biggest port city
Gunmen chased the car of Mayor Mohamed Eshtewi after he left Misrata airport following his arrival on a plane from Turkey, a security official said.
Gunmen assassinate mayor of Libya's biggest port city
A view of Misrata city which was the centre of civil rebellion against ousted leader of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, on June 5, 2014. / AA
December 18, 2017

Gunmen fatally shot the mayor of Libya's third-largest city, Misrata, late on Sunday, ambushing his car inside the city, security officials said.

The North African oil producer has been in chaos since the 2011 uprising that unseated Muammar Gaddafi, but Misrata, Libya's biggest port, had been relatively peaceful until now.

Gunmen chased the car of Mayor Mohamed Eshtewi after he left Misrata airport following his arrival on a plane from Turkey, a security official said, adding it was unclear who was behind the assassination.

Eshtewi was reported to be returning from a visit to Turkey with other members of the city council.

UN envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame on Twitter denounced the killing and expressed his "profound sadness" over the news.

Britain's ambassador to Libya, Peter Millett, said he was "deeply saddened by (the) senseless murder."

"He worked hard to serve his people," he said on Twitter.

Home to some 400,000 people, Misrata is considered one of Libya's safest cities.

Its powerful militias played a major role in expelling the Islamic State group from the coastal city of Sirte last year.

Misrata, almost 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Tripoli, is the gateway for food and other imports into Libya and the country's only tax-free zone.

It is one of the few places still frequented by foreign business people fearing poor security elsewhere.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us