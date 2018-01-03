TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey detains Bank Asya stockholders over FETO links
In an Istanbul-based operation, 49 out of 68 shareholders of a FETO-linked bank have been detained, a police source says.
Turkey detains Bank Asya stockholders over FETO links
Turkish police officers secure the July 15 Martyr's bridge ahead of a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, in Istanbul, July 15, 2017. / AP
January 3, 2018

Turkish police on Wednesday launched an Istanbul-based operation to arrest 68 former shareholders of Bank Asya, nabbing 49 so far, according to a police source.

The bank has links to FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation), the network that orchestrated the failed July 2016 coup.

The nationwide operation was initiated by a prosecutor's office that specifically targets former shareholders who had authority to elect their executive board and take trade-related and administrative decisions, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The bank was recently declared bankrupt.

Gulen network targeted

The operation against the FETO-linked bank was being carried out in nine provinces.

FETO is led by Fetullah Gulen, who has been living in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999.

The July 2016 coup attempt left 250 people dead and wounded over 2,200. Gulen denies any involvement.

FETO is accused of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Is Britain ready to hold Israel accountable for crimes against Palestinians?
By Dr H.A. Hellyer
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us