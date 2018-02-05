A Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) convoy moved to the site of a planned fourth observation point in Idlib, Syria on Monday to establish it in line with the Astana agreement, according tothe Anadolu Agency.

The convoy entered Idlib from Turkey in the morning and arrived safely in the western Aleppo countryside, which is inside the de-escalation zone.

Turkey aims to establish a fourth observation point in the area with its deployed forces.

Later on Monday, the TAF said in a statement that work to establish the fourth observation point has started, adding that reconnaissance for two additional observation points has also begun.

Russia jets target hospital in de-escalation zone

Russian fighter jets early on Monday targeted a civilian hospital in the Kafr Nabl district of Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Firas Jundi, health minister in Syria’s pro-opposition government, told Anadolu Agency.

"The Russian airstrikes failed to cause casualties, but the hospital was knocked out of service," he said.

Abu Bahar, an opposition commander manning an airborne observatory set up in the region by anti-regime forces, said that two Russian Su-35 fighter jets had taken off from the Khmeimim Airbase before targeting Kafr Nabl’s Orient Hospital.

Noting that the hospital was not struck during the first sortie, Abu Bahar recounted: "I quickly realised the pilot was getting fresh coordinates. Shortly afterwards the hospital was subject to two more strikes, both of which hit the hospital.”

Idlib de-escalation zone was created as part of the Astana, Kazakhstan talks to establish, observe and provide the continuity of the ceasefire in Syria, to establish suitable conditions to enable delivery of humanitarian aid to the needy, and to facilitate the return of the displaced to their homes.

During peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, the three guarantor countries—Turkey, Iran and Russia—agreed to establish de-escalation zones in Idlib, Syria and in parts of the Aleppo, Latakia, and Hama provinces.

On October 12, 2017, the Turkish military started to cross into the region to establish observation points to monitor the cease-fire regime in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Under the Astana agreement, Turkey is set to gradually establish 12 observation points, from Idlib's north to south.

Idlib, located in northwestern Syria on the Turkish border, faced intense attacks by the Assad regime after a vicious civil war broke out in 2011.

Since March 2015, Idlib was no longer under the control of the Assad regime and was dominated by military opposition groups and anti-regime armed organisations.