In pictures: 'Beast from the East' sweeps across Europe
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In pictures: 'Beast from the East' sweeps across EuropeA blast of Siberian weather has sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe, forcing some schools to close and putting homeless people at risk.
Otta the Dalmation dog sits in the fallen snow in Dublin, Ireland February 27, 2018. / Reuters
February 28, 2018

A Siberian weather system that forecasters have called the "Beast from the East" brought the coldest temperatures for years to many regions of Europe. The freeze is expected to continue for much of the week.

Europe remained on Wednesday gripped by a blast of Siberian weather which has killed at least 24 people and carpeted palm-lined Mediterranean beaches in snow.

The frigid temperatures, down to minus 24 degrees Celsius (minus 11 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of Germany and minus 29 in Estonia overnight, have prompted warnings for the most vulnerable homeless and elderly.

An extreme cold weather front swept across Spain on Tuesday bringing snow, rain and low temperatures, including in the capital Madrid, and Barcelona.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

Snow fell over swathes of Britain on Tuesday (February 27) as freezing weather dubbed the "Beast from the East" swept in from Siberia, forcing some schools to close and snarling the travel plans of thousands.

Parts of eastern Britain have seen up to 10 cm of snow this week and temperatures could fall towards minus 10 Celsius in some rural areas, Britain's weather service said.

Heavy snowfall covered Corsica, France on Monday evening and Tuesday (February 26 and 27) as bitterly cold weather grips parts of Europe, causing travel chaos.

The cold weather caused chaos on Monday (February 26), and a rare snow storm in Rome prompted Italian authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

The freeze is expected to continue for much of the week, and the World Meteorological Organization said daily minimum temperatures below zero Celsius are expected even in southern Europe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us