With the game tied, Arike Ogunbowale took the inbounds pass and dribbled to the corner, hitting the game winner to give Notre Dame the title.

It was the second-straight game that the junior guard hit a buzzer beater to carry the Irish. In the semi-final, her jumper with one second left knocked off previously unbeaten UConn to set up Sunday's final against Mississippi State.

The title came 17 years to the day after the Irish's only other championship in 2001.

Ogunbowale earned most outstanding player honours for the tournament.

Notre Dame had been to the championship game four other times in the previous seven years, falling short each time. But this version of Muffet McGraw's squad refused to lose, and the run was even more improbable because the Irish lost four players over the season to injuries.

In Sunday's final, they also pulled off the biggest comeback in title game history, rallying from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter and a five-point deficit in the final 1:58.

Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey hit a 3-pointer from the wing and then Jackie Young had a shot in the lane to tie it.

After Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan missed a layup with 27.8 seconds left, both teams turned the ball over. McCowan then fouled out of the game stopping an Irish fast break and set up the final three seconds.

For the fourth-straight time in the NCAA women's 2018 title tournament, the Irish found themselves trailing at the half. They were down 40-25 early in the third quarter before finally getting on track offensively. The Irish closed the period with a 16-1 run to tie the game at 41 heading to the final quarter.

The Irish were buoyed by severe foul trouble for Mississippi State which saw all five of its starters with three fouls in the third quarter.