After a career spanning six countries and countless titles both as a player and a coach, Fabio Capello announced his retirement on Monday.

The former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Roma and Juventus coach told RAI state radio that he is not interested in the open job with Italy's national team.

The 71-year-old Capello left as coach of Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last month only three matches into the season.

He signed an 18-month contract with the Nanjing club in June 2017, helping the 2016 league runner-up avoid relegation.

"I've already had experiences with the England and Russia national teams," Capello said.

"I wanted to coach a club once more and Jiangsu was my last football job. I did everything that I wanted to. I'm pleased with what I did, and now I'll enjoy being an analyst. You always win in that role."

Capello was most successful at Milan, guiding the Rossoneri to four Serie A titles and the 1994 Champions League trophy.

He also won titles at Madrid and Roma, plus two Serie A titles at Juventus that were wiped out following the Calciopoli refereeing scandal.

Asked about Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup, Capello pointed to the lack of quality players.

"We coaches do well when we have top-level players," Capello said. "It's difficult to do well with mediocre players. And right now there are no top-level players. They lack leaders, players who make the difference."

Zenit St Petersburg coach Roberto Mancini is among the top candidates for the Italy job.

"Mancini is an experienced manager who has traveled the world and that will help him relate to the players, but they lack talent," Capello said.

To develop more talent, Capello said Italy should follow Spain's model.

"Kids need to be taught how to play soccer and to control the ball," Capello said.

"In Italy they talk tactics already at the age of 12. In Spain they always just give kids the ball and only the ball."

Here are some turning points from the Italian's career:

- Capello played as a midfielder during his career which lasted over 15 years and represented Roma, Milan and Juventus football clubs.

- He won the Coppa Italia with Roma in 1969, three Serie A titles in 1972, 1973 and 1975 with Juventus and the 1977 Coppa Italia another Serie A title in 1979 with Milan.

- He began his coaching career with Milan in 1991, bringing 4 Serie A titles in his first five years and won the 1993-1994 UEFA Champions League trophy.

- He then moved to Real Madrid and won the La Liga title there.

- In 2001, he won the Seria A title with Roma which is the team’s first league title in 18 years.

- In December 2007, Capello was appointed as manager of the England national team and guided them to the 2010 FIFA World Cup but got knocked out in the second round.

- He became coach of the Russian national team in July 2012 but was sacked in 2015.

- In June 2017, he signed an 18-month contract with the Chinese club Jiangsu Suning but left the club last month only three matches into the season.