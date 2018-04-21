WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexico court blocks sales of Frida Kahlo Barbie
The move came after Frida Kahlo's family sued US toy giant Mattel for using the painter's image without their authorisation and altering her famous characteristics.
Mexico court blocks sales of Frida Kahlo Barbie
Barbie dolls in the image of pilot Amelia Earhart, left, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and mathematician Katherine Johnson, part of the Inspiring Women doll line series being launched ahead of International Women’s Day. / AP
April 21, 2018

A Mexican court has barred sales of a controversial Frida Kahlo Barbie doll in the painter's home country, ruling her family owned the sole rights to her image, lawyers said Thursday.

The Frida Kahlo doll, launched in March by US toy giant Mattel, has drawn criticism for putting a painter known for defying gender norms into the plastic body of Barbie.

It also drew a lawsuit from Kahlo's relatives, who claimed Mattel used the painter's image without their authorisation and criticised the company for lightening her skin, feminizing her features and omitting her famous unibrow.

The court ruling bans sales of the Frida Barbie immediately in Mexico, or any use of the "brand, image and works of Frida Kahlo" by Mattel.

It can still be appealed.

In a Twitter post, the family’s official account, @FridaKahlo, wrote that a judge had ordered the Frida Kahlo Corporation to stop using Kahlo's image without the family's permission.

The family said it would wait for the final outcome of the Mexican case, then launch a similar lawsuit in the United States.

"This litigation is in its first stage. We asked the judge to grant certain precautionary measures to protect our rights to Frida Kahlo's intellectual property," said the family's lawyer, Pablo Sangri.

"I'm thrilled (with the decision), I think justice is finally being done," Kahlo's great-niece, Mara Romeo said.

She said the case is not just a dispute over rights, it is about who her aunt really was.

"It should have been a much more Mexican doll, with darker skin, a unibrow, not so thin because Frida was not that thin... dressed in more Mexican clothing, with Mexican jewelry."

Kahlo (1907-1954), who was married to the famous Mexican muralist Diego Rivera, is today considered one of the great painters of the 20th century, particularly for her self-portraits, often brimming with pain and isolation.

Her instantly recognisable look -- unibrow, thick black braids, flowery, hand-embroidered Mexican "tehuana" dresses -- and the boldness with which she wore it have made her a pop icon.

In recent years, her image has been stamped onto an explosion of consumer products: nail polish, bags, shoes, coffee mugs and more.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us