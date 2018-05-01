An abandoned high-rise building occupied by squatters in downtown Sao Paulo caught fire and collapsed on Tuesday, sending chunks of fiery debris crashing into neighbouring buildings and surrounding streets.

Firefighters said at least one person had been killed in the collapse and that there could be more.

The building, a former federal police headquarters, caught fire around 1:30 am local time. Firefighters set up a perimeter and worked to evacuate people.

Less than two hours later, as flames engulfed the building, which was at least 20 stories, it collapsed. Globo TV, which was covering the fire, captured the destruction. Images showed the floors falling on themselves like dominoes and debris flying in all directions.

Romulo de Souza, 49, said he was part of a squatter occupation in the neighbouring building. He said when the fire began on the fourth floor, families began evacuating.

"Happily the majority got out," he said.

De Souza said residents believed the fire could have been started by a gas leak.

Others missing

Firefighter Lt Andre Elias told Globo TV that at least one person had been killed in the collapse. Authorities were working to locate several others who were missing.

Clearing debris and accounting for people who had been in the building could likely take days. Several hours after the collapse, smoldering debris continued to emit smoke.

The fire also burned part of a neighbouring building, and authorities said three surrounding buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire and collapse are sure to put a spotlight on residences in Sao Paulo, South America's largest city. Several dozen buildings have been occupied in downtown by highly organized fair-housing groups that take over and then fight for ownership. Many such dwellings are run like regular apartment buildings, with doormen and residents paying monthly fees. Others are less established and more precarious.

In a July 2017, story on the residences, The Associated Press reported that around 350 families were living in the former police headquarters. Local media on Tuesday reported that between 50 and 150 were currently living there, underscoring the sometimes fluid nature of such places.

"It's a building that didn't have the most minimal conditions to live in," Sao Paulo Gov Marcio Franca, who visited the site, told news site UOL, adding that "the occupation should never have been allowed."

Homeless and crack addicts

The area, known as "Centro," began losing residents in the 1970s and 80s after several fires broke out and another business district developed. Since then, several city administrations have led campaigns aimed at beautifying and redeveloping the area, which now hosts many of the city's homeless and has numerous blocks occupied by crack addicts.

Former Sao Paulo mayor Joao Doria, who recently stepped down to run for governor, cracked down on squatter communities as part of a plan to revitalise the downtown area.

Doria argued downtown Sao Paulo should showcase the city, the engine of Brazil's economy and one of the hemisphere's most important financial centres. Fair-housing activists, on the other hand, argue that the area could offer affordable housing to tens of thousands of people.