WORLD
4 MIN READ
Indian-administered Kashmir shuts down to protest Modi visit
Separatist groups opposed to Indian rule of Kashmir have called for a strike and a protest march to a city square against a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Indian-administered Kashmir shuts down to protest Modi visit
Indian parmilitary troopers stand guard in Srinagar on May 18, 2018. Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir were put on high alert May 18 ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on Saturday May 19. / AFP
May 19, 2018

Large parts of Indian-administered Kashmir closed down on Saturday to protest a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Muslim-majority region gripped by deadly new tensions and clashes with rival Pakistan.

Shops shut and the main streets of the main city, Srinagar, were empty except for police and paramilitary patrols while authorities laid on maximum security for Modi's one-day visit.

Authorities cut mobile internet services in the region and imposed a curfew in parts of Srinagar.

Separatist groups opposed to Indian rule of Kashmir have called for a strike and a protest march to a city square. Main roads and the square were barricaded by razor wire to stop anyone getting in.

"We are not taking any chances. We'll do everything to keep the militants at bay," a top police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Authorities also ordered schools, colleges and universities shut for the day apprehending student protests.

Out of bounds

The main venue for the prime minister's visit to Srinagar, the Dal Lake tourist attraction, was made out of bounds to the public.

Modi started the tour in Leh, a remote high altitude desert area of the disputed territory popular with trekkers.

"I thank the wonderful people of Leh for the warm welcome. I am delighted to be here," Modi said on Twitter.

The visit came a day after eight civilians - four in India and four in Pakistan - and an Indian soldier were killed in a heavy mortar fire and gun battle between Indian and Pakistani forces.

Modi was to go to Srinagar and the other main city of Jammu later in the day to inaugurate a hydropower project near the border with Pakistan.

Pakistan controls part of the divided territory and like India claims Kashmir in full.

India has ordered its estimated 500,000 troops in Kashmir to suspend military operations against rebels during the Ramadan holy month that started Wednesday.

But on top of the border clash, fighting with militants has not halted.

Late Friday, Indian troops killed three suspected militants close to the heavily militarised unofficial border with Pakistan in the northwest of the territory, media reports said.

Army officers, who were not named, were quoted as saying the militants attacked a patrol in a forest sparking a firefight. The incident could not be independently verified.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in 1947. Rebel groups have since 1989 been fighting for an independent Kashmir or a merger with Pakistan.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have died in the fighting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us