US, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 football World Cup
The North American bid beat the rival Morocco proposal, winning 134 votes to 65 for Morocco at the FIFA's congress in Moscow.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) poses for a picture with officials after the announcement, that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, during the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia on June 13, 2018. / Reuters
June 13, 2018

The World Cup in 2026 will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada after FIFA's congress voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to back the tri-nation joint bid for the tournament and leave Morocco to miss out for the fifth time.

The North American bid collected 134 votes to 65 for Morocco. One congress member voted for "neither bid."

The 2026 tournament will be the first expanded tournament featuring 48 teams, up from the current 32-team tournament, which begins in Russia on Thursday.

TRT World's Paul Scott reports from Moscow.

US to host most matches

Both bids were given a last chance to make their case with 15-minute presentations in front of congress, at the Moscow Expocentre, where the North Americans pledged their tournament would generate an $11 billion profit, while Morocco said theirs would make $5 billion.

Although it will be the first tournament to be hosted by three nations, the vast majority of games will be held in the Unites States.

Of the 80 games, 10 matches will be held in Canada, 10 in Mexico and 60 in the US with the final played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets.

TRT World's Nick Harper brings more from New York.

"Football the only winner"

"Thank you for entrusting us with the privilege of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026," Carlos Cordiero, president of the US Soccer Federation told congress.

"Football today is the only winner."

The US hosted the World Cup previously in 1994 while Mexico hosted it in 1970 and 1986. Canada has never hosted a men’s World Cup but held the women’s tournament in 2015.

Morroco have now failed in five bids to host a World Cup.

The last time FIFA voted on World Cup hosting rights was in 2010 with the decision resting with the old executive committee and they chose Russia to host the 2018 tournament and Qatar for 2022.

Several members of that committee were later banned from the sport after they were caught up in the corruption scandal that engulfed world football’s governing body in 2015.

Under FIFA’s new system for choosing the host, all eligible football federations who attend congress were given a vote.

The result has been a jet-setting campaign from both bids who have travelled the globe in an attempt to win over the worldwide electorate.

The result is a boost for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who while he maintained neutrality during the campaign, was known to be keen to see the first expanded tournament be held in North America.

The 2022 tournament will be hosted by Qatar while the 2018 edition kicks off in Moscow on Thursday when Russia play Saudi Arabia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
