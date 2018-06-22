POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Switzerland's team on a permanent high
The Swiss national team might not be the favourites to win the World Cup in Russia – even if they did hold Brazil to a draw. That said, one Swiss team is physically up there.
At an altitude of 2,000 metres above sea level, FC Gspon's pitch is the highest in Europe. / Reuters
June 22, 2018

Switzerland surprised many when it held footballing giants Brazil to a 1-1 draw in the group stages of the World Cup in Russia.

Fans were on a high with what was a totally unexpected result.

But there is one Swiss team who are the Alpine champions of football and they are truly on a high when they play their home games.

Their pitch in the Swiss Alps is 2,000 metres above sea level and opposition teams need to catch a cable car to challenge the indomitable FC Gspon.

TRT World's Paul Scott went to see this unique pitch.

