Switzerland surprised many when it held footballing giants Brazil to a 1-1 draw in the group stages of the World Cup in Russia.

Fans were on a high with what was a totally unexpected result.

But there is one Swiss team who are the Alpine champions of football and they are truly on a high when they play their home games.

Their pitch in the Swiss Alps is 2,000 metres above sea level and opposition teams need to catch a cable car to challenge the indomitable FC Gspon.

TRT World's Paul Scott went to see this unique pitch.