Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif kicked off his bid to become Pakistan's next prime minister in the country's commercial capital, Karachi, on Monday.

"As President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, I'd like to announce the start of our election campaign from the city of the Quaid (Jinnah)," he said while addressing a public meeting in the port city as he launched the campaign for the July 25 election.

Sharif, younger brother of thrice-elected and ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, is his party's top candidate following Nawaz's disqualification and subsequent ban from holding public office.

Sharif served as the chief minister in Pakistan's biggest province of Punjab for a third term until early June.

The younger Sharif was in Karachi to woo voters in a city that has a divided voter base.

'We will not rest easy'

He visited the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah – known as the Quaid-e-Azam or founding father – before his address.

"We will not rest easy until we ensure that Pakistan is counted among the most developed nations in the world," said Sharif.

"Today, I wrote in the visitors' log book that the PML-N and its leadership will work with Pakistan's 220 million people and other political parties and stakeholders to build the Pakistan that was envisioned by our Quaid (founding father)."

Earlier, he held talks with the city's business community assuring them he would work to solve the city's energy and electricity problems.

Sharif said he had a productive discussion with members of the business community at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).