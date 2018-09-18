CULTURE
3 MIN READ
In pictures: 'Game of Thrones' takes top prize at surprising Emmys
The 2018 Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Following are a few key moments from the 70th awards.
In pictures: 'Game of Thrones' takes top prize at surprising Emmys
Emmy awards sit on a table before being presented to recipients at the 70th Primetime Emmy Award, in Los Angeles, California. / Reuters
September 18, 2018

HBO's record-breaking fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" stormed back onto the Emmys stage on Monday, winning the coveted best drama series prize on a night full of surprises, including an on-air marriage proposal that stunned the audience.

The other big story of the Hollywood gala, television's answer to the Oscars, was the huge success of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic, which took home eight Emmys overall, including the best comedy award.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain reports.

The ceremony hosted by "Saturday Night Live" regulars Colin Jost and Michael Che took on a decidedly political hue at the start, with a barrage of edgy jokes on hot-button issues from diversity in Hollywood to #MeToo and Donald Trump.

The gala also saw several sentimental favorites take home their first Emmys.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us