HBO's record-breaking fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" stormed back onto the Emmys stage on Monday, winning the coveted best drama series prize on a night full of surprises, including an on-air marriage proposal that stunned the audience.

The other big story of the Hollywood gala, television's answer to the Oscars, was the huge success of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic, which took home eight Emmys overall, including the best comedy award.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain reports.

The ceremony hosted by "Saturday Night Live" regulars Colin Jost and Michael Che took on a decidedly political hue at the start, with a barrage of edgy jokes on hot-button issues from diversity in Hollywood to #MeToo and Donald Trump.

The gala also saw several sentimental favorites take home their first Emmys.