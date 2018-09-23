The art of copper work has been a tradition in the southern city of Gaziantep in Turkey for centuries.

Like so many traditions, there's a lack of new artisans and fewer coppersmiths means an ancient form of expression is in danger of dying out.

Demand has never been higher for handcrafted Turkish copper products.

But fewer and fewer artisans know how to make these pieces of art.

Back in the 1980s Gaziantep boasted 400 coppersmiths.

Now, it's down to just 10.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports from Gaziantep.