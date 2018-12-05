CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah silenced by a voice issue
Speaking for Noah, Mike Acosta told the audience that the show "was a little different" in that Noah was ordered not to speak, or risk needing surgery. He didn't elaborate on what caused the vocal problem or how long Noah will be unable to speak.
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah silenced by a voice issue
In this September 29, 2015 file photo, Trevor Noah appears on set during a taping of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" in New York. / AP
December 5, 2018

Fans of "The Daily Show" got to see Trevor Noah host on Tuesday night's Comedy Central broadcast. But they didn't get to hear him.

The reason: Noah has lost his voice and is under doctor's orders not to utter a word.

The show began as usual, with the theme song playing and the audience cheering as the South African-born comedian walked onto the set and sat at his desk. But when the camera pointed at the desk, the TV audience saw comedian Mike Acosta already there.

Acosta explained that Noah lost his voice after his visit to South Africa this past weekend to take part in events to mark the centennial birth of former president and anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela. Clips from the visit were featured on Monday's show.

Speaking as Noah, Acosta said, "over the weekend, I lost my voice and my doctor told me not to speak at all or I might get surgery, so I cannot say a word. Luckily, I have Mike Acosta to be my voice for today." Acosta went on to read the monologue as Noah made hand and facial gestures to go along with the setups and punch lines.

Using Noah's words, Acosta joked that while his voice "might not be as soothing," he would be able to "say everything just the way I was going to say it, including the n-word. Just joking, he'll be fired before the word leaves his lips."

When the subject did turn to racial issues, Acosta backed off, pretending to receive an urgent phone call. Another "Daily Show" comedian, Roy Wood Jr. stepped in to do those jokes.

It's unclear how Comedy Central will handle the "Daily Show" hosting duties going forward.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us