Hate crimes in Britain have increased in the past few years and Muslims have been the focus of many of them.

Recently, a building owned by an Islamic school, the Bahr Academy, in the north of England was vandalised and smeared with graffiti.

After the school was vandalised, its leaders said they do not want to punish the perpetrators, but they would prefer to talk to them.

"We'd rather educate them and have some tea with them and just talk to them," the principal of the school said.

Muslims make up around 5% of the population in Britain, but last year were the target of over half of all religiously motivated hate crimes.

Government figures show that hate crimes more than doubled in the past five years.

TRT World'sAssed Baig reports from UK's Newcastle.