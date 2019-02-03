POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Islamic school in UK targeted by hate crime
The Bahr Academy in UK's Newcastle was recently vandalised. Copies of the Quran were thrown on the floor and a swastika was drawn on one of the walls. But the school's principal thinks their religion is misunderstood.
Islamic school in UK targeted by hate crime
Bahr Academy principal Mufti Muhammad Abdulmuheet says those who vandalised the school's building must be very misinformed about Islam. / TRTWorld
February 3, 2019

Hate crimes in Britain have increased in the past few years and Muslims have been the focus of many of them. 

Recently, a building owned by an Islamic school, the Bahr Academy, in the north of England was vandalised and smeared with graffiti. 

After the school was vandalised, its leaders said they do not want to punish the perpetrators, but they would prefer to talk to them.

"We'd rather educate them and have some tea with them and just talk to them," the principal of the school said.

Muslims make up around 5% of the population in Britain, but last year were the target of over half of all religiously motivated hate crimes. 

Government figures show that hate crimes more than doubled in the past five years.

TRT World'sAssed Baig reports from UK's Newcastle.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us