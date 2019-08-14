POLITICS
Chelsea and Liverpool set to play for UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul
Two of the biggest football clubs have travelled to Turkey to battle it out for a prized trophy. Turkey's Vodafone Park in Istanbul will host this year's UEFA Super Cup.
A general view outside the Vodafone Park stadium is seen ahead of the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, August 13, 2019. / Reuters
August 14, 2019

The English Premier League's  Liverpool and Chelsea are playing for the UEFA Super Cup Wednesday evening in Istanbul. 

Two big football clubs have travelled to Turkey to battle it out for a prized trophy. 

The two teams were the winners of this year's Champions League and Europa Cup. 

It's the very first time two English clubs will be contesting the UEFA Super Cup final. 

The match is the first major men's European final to be refereed by a woman. 

A full house is expected at Besiktas Stadium for the sold-out match. 

TRT World'sRobin Adams reports from Istanbul..

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
