In Africa, an infestation of fall armyworms is a farmers nightmare. The pests have developed a resistance to most pesticides, and devour hectare after hectare of food crops.

However, farmers in Mulanje could have found a solution to the problem.

As worms became resistant to scientifically proven pesticides, farmers have placed their faith locally-made concoctions that appear to be saving their crops.

TRT World's Abdi Osman reports on the story.