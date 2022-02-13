WORLD
Key suspect in Rwandan Genocide 'still residing' in France
Aloys Ntiwiragabo, a Rwandan ex-general accused of taking part in orchestrating the Rwandan Genocide, has been residing in France for more than a decade.
The genocide in 1994 saw 800,000 people, mainly ethnic Tutsis, slaughtered. / Reuters Archive
February 13, 2022

France has been hosting former Rwanda Major General Aloys Ntiwiragabo, a key suspect in the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.

The ex-general has been living in France for the last decade, Mediapart, the French investigative journal reported on Sunday.

France has been refusing to extradite or deport Ntiwiragabo, .

Ntiwiragabo has been residing in France without a residence permit, despite being the the subject of an Interpol wanted persons Red Notice, the journal said.

According to Mediapart, Ntiwiragabo had requested asylum from France but was denied for being held guilty of war crimes, and yet was not deported - nor extradited to Rwanda.

Chief of military intelligence

Mediapart earlier reported that Ntiwiragabo had been living in Orleans, south of Paris.

Rwanda had sent a letter to France requesting Ntiwiragabo's extradition in August 2020, at which point the country - along with Interpol and Rwanda -  had already dropped an arrest warrant for him.

Ntiwiragabo is said to be one of the leaders who orchestrated the Rwandan Genocide. 

He had been Chief of Military Intelligence and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army up until 1993.

Accused of crimes against humanity, he is also the founder of the armed rebel group Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
