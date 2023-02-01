WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bulgaria recognises Ukraine Soviet-era famine as 'genocide'
Victims of the 1932-33 Holodomor will now be commemorated in Bulgaria, Moscow's closest ally under communism, each year on the last Saturday in February.
Bulgaria recognises Ukraine Soviet-era famine as 'genocide'
Kiev has urged the international community to officially declare the starvation "genocide" as Ukraine confronts Moscow's modern-day aggression. / AA Archive
February 1, 2023

Bulgaria has approved a resolution declaring that the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin was an act of "genocide".

The parliament of the EU member, where a large part of public opinion remains pro-Russian, adopted the resolution with 134 votes in favour and 26 against.

The resolution says that "any denial, justification or underestimation of this genocide flouts the memory of the millions of people who perished".

Victims of the 1932-33 Holodomor - Ukrainian for "death by starvation" - will now be commemorated in Bulgaria, Moscow's closest ally under communism, each year on the last Saturday in February.

The Bulgarian Socialist party - heir to the former communist party - boycotted the vote, while the pro-Russian party Vazrajdane voted against it.

In December, the European Parliament approved a resolution describing the Holodomor as "the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine caused by a deliberate policy of the Soviet regime, as a genocide against the Ukrainian people".

Kiev has urged the international community to officially declare the starvation "genocide" as Ukraine confronts Moscow's modern-day aggression. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us