POLITICS
3 MIN READ
How to safely watch an eclipse
Experts warn watching solar eclipse without a protective eyewear risk lasting blind spots.
How to safely watch an eclipse
This March 9, 2016 file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2017

Everyone who plans to look skyward when the solar eclipse occurs on Monday should have proper protective eyewear, or risk lasting blind spots, experts warn.

Regular sunglasses will not do, the US space agency says. 

Only eclipse glasses that have a certification of "ISO 12312-2 international standard" are safe for use, according to NASA.

Other options are number 14 welder's glass, or making a pin-hole projector that allows a user to project the image of the sun onto paper or cardboard.

Dangers are real

"The dangers of looking at the sun are real and serious," said Vincent Jerome Giovinazzo, director of ophthalmology at Staten Island University Hospital, Northwell Health.

"The damage can really be permanent and right smack in the centre of their vision."

Many may recall a childhood experiment of using a magnifying glass to focus sunlight on a leaf or a sheet of paper and set it on fire.

"The same thing can happen to your eyes," said Giovinazzo.

Jules Winokur, an ophthalmologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, has seen the damage in patients who stared at the sun.

"They get a kind of macular degeneration where they are burning into their retina and they can lose vision and it can be permanent," he said.

"You can be left with a scar from where you were staring at the sun, and that can be right in the centre of your vision."

Don’t let lack of discomfort fool you

Most people don't want to look at the sun because it hurts. But during an eclipse, the pain and discomfort are not there.

"It is actually not as uncomfortable to stare at the sun but the damaging effects are the same," Winokur explained.

"And what you can do is you can burn your macula the same shape of whatever crescent the sun is showing. You wouldn't necessarily feel uncomfortable."

There is one exception to the rule of not staring directly at an eclipse.

Those in the path of totality, where the sun is completely blocked by the moon, can take off their protective eyewear for the short period of time when the sky is completely dark and no circles of sunlight are visible around the moon.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us