WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least twenty worshippers missing after church attack in Nigeria
Gunmen kidnapped 40 during church service but 15 escaped later, says an official.
At least twenty worshippers missing after church attack in Nigeria
Nigeria's northwest region has been experiencing insecurity, banditry, and terrorism. / Photo: AP
May 9, 2023

Over 20 worshippers are still missing 48 hours after gunmen attacked a church in Nigeria's northwest Kaduna State, an official said.

Rev. Joseph Hayab, head of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, told Anadolu that some gunmen stormed Bege Baptist Church during service.

"The gunmen kidnapped 40 worshippers but about 15 escaped later and were seen on Monday," he told Anadolu.

Hayab said the incident, which occurred on Sunday, was not reported to him or security agencies until Monday due to the remoteness of the area and poor telecom services.

He said attacks on worship centres in the state have increased since January this year, calling on the government to prevent the violence.

"These attacks are perpetrated by criminals and not particularly for any religious purpose. We've had more attacks on the churches in Kaduna this year but these attackers are criminals," he said.

The country's northwest region has been experiencing insecurity, including attacks on schools and mass abduction of students, kidnapping of worshippers, religious clerics, banditry, and terrorism.

READMORE: Gunmen kill over a dozen, abduct aid workers in northern Nigeria

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us