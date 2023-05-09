The death toll from flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] has soared to 425, with more than 5,500 still missing as aid workers found more bodies among the muddy devastation and wounded residents succumbed to their injuries in an under-equipped local clinic.

The revised death toll of 425 from floods and mudslides that hit Kalehe territory last week in South Kivu province was issued by security officer Peter Belongola.

The administrator of Kalehe territory, Thomas Bakenga, said the number of dead has been rising since Friday as more bodies are being discovered from under the mud. More than 5,500 people remain unaccounted for, Bakenga said.

Bakenga said on Saturday that 170 bodies had been recovered but that figure rose to 400 by Monday.

Heavy rains fell on the territory of Kalehe overnight last Thursday, causing overflows to the Cibira and Nyamukubi rivers which led to floods and mudslides destroying dozens of homes and killing residents.

It was the deadliest natural disaster in recent DRC history.

Survivor Paul Serushago was still searching for the bodies of two family members on Tuesday, digging with a spade in the mud and debris that reached halfway up the doorway of their home in Nyamukubi.

"We've been looking for them since Friday and we haven't found them yet," he said, taking a short break from the back-breaking work.

The scale of destruction has highlighted the vulnerability of people to the climate crisis in many parts of Africa, where poor urban planning and weak infrastructure mean communities often cannot withstand increasing bouts of extreme weather.

In Nyamukubi, entire neighbourhoods have been run over with boulders, and the stink of dead bodies wafts from the earth, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

The homeless are packed into the few public buildings left intact, with poor sanitation.

'We're searching for bodies with spades, with hands'

The Red Cross believes that over 8,000 people are in need of assistance. Aid efforts have been hobbled by a lack of access and resources.

"We're not able to deal with this many bodies as urgently as needed. We're searching for bodies with spades, with hands," said John Kashinzwe Kibekenge, spokesperson for the Red Cross in South Kivu province.

Government officials brought blankets, food and a few coffins to Nyamukubi on Tuesday.

They donated money to a local clinic where three people died on Tuesday, and gave around $1,100 each to 200 affected families.

But the delegation did not take part in burials as planned or visit Bushushu, where the death toll is believed to be greater because it was market day when the flood hit.

Many wept for lost loved ones, trampled crops and ruined houses. Some asked the government to rehouse them away from a zone where water rushes off the lush hillsides, swelling the river that runs past their houses.

Aid workers put the dead in mass graves dug over the weekend, drawing complaints from civil society groups and prompting the government to promise assistance for more dignified burials.